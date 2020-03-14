Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Technology

Bill Gates to leave Microsoft board

14th Mar 2020 9:03 AM

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

bill gates microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

        premium_icon Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

        News The state of rural roads was the motivation that inspired Livingstone Shire Candidate Athol Keanalley to bid for a place at the upcoming Local Government elections on...

        'Thrown on the scrap heap': Cancer victim kicked out of home

        premium_icon 'Thrown on the scrap heap': Cancer victim kicked out of home

        News Cancer victim pleads for stay on eviction notice

        ’What we’re doing is something pretty incredible’

        premium_icon ’What we’re doing is something pretty incredible’

        Rugby League CQ Capras women to play their first game in inaugural state-wide women’s comp this...

        WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        Health Queensland Health releases second statement on confirmed Rockhampton coronavirus...