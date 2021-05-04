Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce

Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce, the couple has announced.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the pair said in a joint statement today.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill and Melinda got married on New Year's Day in 1994, in a private ceremony in Hawaii. They have three children together, named Jennifer, Phoebe and Rory.

In 2000, they launched the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with ambitious goals that included the reduction of extreme poverty around the world.

