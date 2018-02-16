Bill Shorten in Rocky next week for town hall meeting

TOWN HALL MEETING: Bill Shorten attending a community forum in Rockhampton on August 15, 2016. He'll be back for another one next week.

ROCKHAMPTON'S issues will be front and centre of a special town hall meeting hosted by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten next Wednesday.

Mr Shorten plans to hit regional Queensland centres next week in the build up to the federal election, which was expected to be called this year.

"I'd like you to come along so that we can meet and have a chat about what's on your mind - as well as hear about Labor's plan to deliver real jobs in Rockhampton,” Mr Shorten said.

"Our plan for real jobs will support new local industries and build new local infrastructure including the Rookwood Weir and Rockhampton Levee.

FLOOD LEVEE: Bill Shorten talking about his support for a Rockhampton flood levee last year. Chloe Lyons

"Labor is also committed to cracking down on unfair labour hire practices that hurt so many families in the region.”

Mr Shorten said he'd be joined by Queensland Senator Chris Ketter where they would open a Q&A session to ask questions about policies and issues important to CQ.

Hot button tops expected to be covered during the meeting at the Rockhampton Leagues Club included gauging Mr Shorten's support for Adani project and other CQ mining projects, discussing the federal government's woes with the Barnaby Joyce saga and the imminent confirmation of Moranbah coal miner and CFMEU boss Russell Robertson to run for the electorate of Capricornia.

CANDIDATE REVEALED: Russell Robertson has been named to contest the seat of Capricornia in the federal election. Contributed

This ploy by Queensland Labor to back Mr Robertson was contentious given the 2013 failure of Isaac Regional councillor, miner and union member from Moranbah Peter Freeleagus who stood against Michelle Landry for the seat of Capricornia.

It was yet to be confirmed if Mr Robertson would be in attendance at the meeting.

"Feel free to bring along your family and friends too,” Mr Shorten said.

"Only Labor has a plan for real jobs in regional Queensland, and I look forward to talking about it with you.”

Where: Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St, Rockhampton.

When: 5.30PM for a 6.00pm start on Wednesday 21 February 2018.

RVSP's are essential for the meeting - if you are interested in attending, please visit this website to register:

https://www.alp.org.au/rockhampton_town_hall_feb2018