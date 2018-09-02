Bill Shorten in Rocky on Monday for town hall public meeting

Opposition leader Bill Shorten will be in Rockhampton this coming Monday.

OPPOSITION leader Bill Shorten returns to Rockhampton on Monday to hold a public town hall meeting alongside Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson.

The Labor Party leader's visit comes a week after new Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Longreach in far west Central Queensland to talk to drought-affected graziers.

Mr Shorten is expected to focus on job security as he outlines plans to deliver "real jobs” for Central Queensland by investing in new local infrastructure including the Rookwood Weir, South Rockhampton levee and the expansion of the Rocky to Yeppoon Rd.

The event at the Rockhampton Leagues Club commences at 6.30pm for a 7pm start and will include a question and answer session from the floor to give residents a chance to find out more and voice concerns.

"I'm looking forward to being back in Rocky on Monday and Tuesday to catch up with Robbo and talk to local residents about our plans,” Mr Shorten said on Friday.

"There's no doubt Central Queensland is ground zero when it comes to (alleged) unfair labour hire practices so I'm looking forward to outlining Labor's new 'Same Job, Same Pay' policy to deal with this.”

Mr Robertson urged Central Queenslanders to get along to the meeting.

"It's fantastic to be welcoming Bill Shorten back to Central Queensland. He is someone who understands our issues and knows what's important for our region.”

Senator Murray Watt and Labor Candidate for Flynn Zac Beers will also be at the Leagues Club event.

Mr Beers encouraged Gracemere residents to come along to hear the Labor leader's plans.

The LNP's Michelle Landry retained Capricornia by a margin of 0.6 per cent in a 2016 cliffhanger to make it one of the most marginal seats in Australia.