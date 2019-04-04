Shorten to woo women and lower-income workers

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten after appearing on morning TV out the front of Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten after appearing on morning TV out the front of Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Kym Smith

BILL Shorten will amplify the tit-for-tat income tax cut battle for almost three million lower-income workers in an alternative budget directed at wooing women by supercharging their super and expanding universal preschool.

An energised Bill Shorten will tonight appeal to Australians to vote for fairness in a Budget-in-reply speech that lays out a vision to empower working mothers through better tax cuts, plus more money for health and education.

Under Labor's plan there will be $400 million to boost female superannuation and universal preschool for three and four year olds.

Mr Shorten, who will unveil a major health announcement as he prepares to revive his devastating Mediscare in the looming federal election, will tell mums juggling part time work that a Labor government will look after them.

Under Labor's plan there will be $400 million to boost female superannuation and universal preschool for three and four year olds.

Under the Morrison Government's rebooted tax cuts, a worker earning $40,000 will save $480 more of their money but under Labor's current plan, they will get a tax cut of $508. Labor is expected to increase it further.

Labor's plan will also match the Government's tax cuts announced in yesterday's pre-election Budget or give more hip pocket relief to 10 million Australians.

There are about 2.9 million workers earning less than $40,000 - 57 per cent are women, with many mothers working part time.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Picture: Kym Smith

A retail worker earning $35,000 will win a tax cut of $255 a year under the Liberals, compared to $350 in Labor's original plan.

A part-time nurse earning $40,000 a year will get a tax cut of $480 a year under the Liberals, compared to $508 in Labor's original plan.

Mr Shorten will tonight aim to shame Mr Morrison for giving bigger tax cuts to those who earn more.

Under the Coalition's total tax cut plan of $300 billion, someone earning $22,000 (who pays $279 a year in tax) will have their tax reduced by $255 a year in 2024-25.

Those earning $200,000 (who has an annual tax bill of $67,232) a will save $11,640 over the same time frame.

Mr Shorten attacked the Government for having their priorities wrong.

"Make no mistake, this is a Liberal Party tax on working mums,'' Mr Shorten said.

"Families are already dealing with cuts to child care and no funding certainty for kindergarten under the Liberals, the last thing they need is higher taxes under the Liberals.

"Whether it's lower taxes, better super or universal preschool, Labor is the party for working mums and working families."

Kate Rendon of Holland Park West with kids Olivia, 7, and Alice, 2. Picture; AAP/John Gass

Part-time working mother Kate Rendon said: "I support any assistance given to working families to relieve the burden of the cost of childcare when balanced with part time work."

While the administration worker said an incentive won't change the way she works, she would still welcome some support.

"I just work because it's what I have to do to help my family. If there's an incentive I'd take it. But I'm not working to receive compensation from the government, I'm working because I want to."

"I think it would be good particularly for part time single working mothers," she added.