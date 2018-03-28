Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billabong headquarters on the Gold Coast. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Billabong headquarters on the Gold Coast. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Business

Billabong suspends trade ahead of vote

by Kathleen Skene
28th Mar 2018 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARES in Burleigh-based surf icon Billabong have been suspended from trade as shareholders prepare to vote on the company's future.

About 40 shareholders and facilitators have gathered for the scheme meeting, which has been delayed by half an hour.

Gordon Merchant, the Gold Coast surfer who founded the icon from his Burleigh kitchen, will not attend the meeting.

Chief executive Neil Fiske is to explain his absence after the meeting opens.

If the vote is passed, the company will be sold for about $200 million to the owners of Quiksilver.

Billabong’s future will be determined today. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Billabong’s future will be determined today. Photo: Kathleen Skene

Boardriders Inc is majority owned by funds manager Oaktree Capital, which already holds 19 per cent of Billabong shares and is a major lender to the company.

Directors of Billabong have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal and have flagged ongoing uncertainty if the sale does not proceed.

More to come

billabong business quiksilver surfing
Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Rocky retiree the latest casualty in the NBN roll out

Life After doing everything right, he still ended up with no dial tone.

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Three men injured in CQ mining crash in stable condition

Breaking Mining boss reveals details details on the Blackwater incident

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Team's moving tribute to honour Rocky sporting legend

Hockey At 88, Col Hamilton has dedicated a lifetime to his beloved sport

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

Detour in place during Ridgelands bridge maintenance

News Department of Transport and Main Roads advise road of closures

  • 28th Mar 2018 4:09 PM

Local Partners