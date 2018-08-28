Billboard proposals weighed up in Rocky Council's meeting

REJECTED: A massive 6m x 3m digital billboard proposed to be located in front of the Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre was rejected by council in favour of a scaled down version.

REJECTED: A massive 6m x 3m digital billboard proposed to be located in front of the Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre was rejected by council in favour of a scaled down version. Contributed

IT'S a case of back to the drawing board for Rockhampton Region Council on how they deal with billboards.

As the use of billboards continues to increase in popularity and production costs get cheaper, it was acknowledged around the council table at their meeting yesterday that they needed to develop a policy which specified how many billboards was too many for the city.

Two billboard proposals were discussed during the council's agenda, with one rejected and the other gaining approval.

Rockhampton Regional Council commenced management of the Capricorn Spire Visitor Information Centre in February 2017 and as part of their planned external upgrades to the building over the next 12 months, they were weighing up the merits of a massive 6m x 3m digital billboard proposed to be located in front of the centre, facing Gladstone Rd.

PLAN PARKED: The 6m x 3m proposed billboard on Gladstone Rd is to be scaled down. Contributed

The proposal to co-share ownership between council and Sweeney Vaughan Communications was quoted at costing $188,000 to rent it in a five year agreement or $151,000 to purchase outright.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Strelow and other councillors expressed reservations about the size of the sign, its legibility in close proximity, and the logic of paying an external business to operate a sign on prime council land.

Council resolved to park the proposal for the time being and seek quotes on a downsized digital billboard which they would ultimately own and operate.

Another proposed billboard, for the corner of George St and Denham St, received final approval yesterday - provided it adhered to range of conditions.

APPROVED: A billboard at corner of George St and Denham St received its final approval in the council meeting today. Contributed

The double-facing digital signs, covering 27sqm, would be on top of the building's existing facade with a curved LED screen facing northbound traffic and be a second sign facing George St's southbound traffic.