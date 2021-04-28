Billie Eilish flaunts new look amid huge news

The world’s most famous teenager has made a massive announcement today, sharing a series of glamorous new photos with it.

Billie Eilish has a new look and a whole album of new music to match.

The newly blonde 19-year-old will follow on from her record-smashing debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? with Happier Than Ever, due out July 30.

In exciting news for the megastar's enormous fanbase, she'll even drop a new single from the release this week.

The announcement comes just a day after she teased new music on Instagram with an eerie clip and the caption "Happier Than Ever", with billboards bearing the album art popping up around the globe.

"This is my favourite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish wrote on Instagram today. "I can't even tell you.

"I've never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel."

She also confirmed that she's got a new single coming, which will hit Australia at 2am on Friday. This will be the third song we've heard from the new album, following My Future and Therefore I Am.

The singer won Record of The Year for the second year running at the Grammys in March, taking home the gong for Everything I Wanted. In 2020, it was smash hit Bad Guy that won her the same award.

Days after the 2021 ceremony, she unveiled her bold new look.

Having sported green and black hair in recent years, Eilish ditched the grungy look for bombshell blonde with bangs, harking back to the silvery-blonde style she rocked in her early days of fame.

Eilish swapped her iconic black and green for blonde in March. Picture: AFP

The singer also has a full fringe now. Picture: Instagram

It's been a huge 12 months for Eilish, who recorded her entire album with brother Finneas in coronavirus lockdown after her world tour was shut down.

Opening up about the process, she told Stephen Colbert: "There's a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It's really just about what I feel like sounds good."

She further explained: "I don't think I would have made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren't for COVID."

Earlier this year, the world's most famous teenager got candid about being catapulted into the spotlight at such a young age in documentary The World's A Little Blurry, which first aired on Apple TV in late February.

During the film she speaks candidly about the pressures of fame, particularly the effect touring her debut album had on her physically, mentally and emotionally.

The World's A Little Blurry is available to stream on Apple TV. Picture: Getty Images/AFP

Eilish has proven herself a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The star had only just turned 18 when When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won best pop vocal album and album of the year at the 2020 Grammys, making her the youngest solo artist in history to win the ceremony's most prestigious award.

At last year's Grammys, Eilish also became the second artist in history to sweep the big four categories - album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

At the age of 19, Eilish now owns seven Grammys.

