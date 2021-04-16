Menu
Billionaire property tycoon Lang Walker was in town on Wednesday. He's outlined some of his vision for the future Maroochydore CBD.
Business

Billionaire CBD partner reveals vision, backs heavy rail bid

Scott Sawyer
15th Apr 2021 1:42 PM | Updated: 16th Apr 2021 4:46 AM
Visionary property tycoon Lang Walker has given a glimpse of his plans for the new Maroochydore CBD and backed a direct rail link in the new city centre.

Mr Walker, AO, director and executive chairman of Walker Corporation was in town this week for strategic meetings about the project, after Walker Corporation signed on in November, 2020 to develop the balance of the 53ha greenfield site.

The development agreement struck with Sunshine Coast Council was set to inject $2.5 billion worth of investment into the project.

Walker Corporation has exclusive rights to market and develop most of the remaining land consistent with the delivery of the city centre vision as part of the agreement.

Mr Walker, the billionaire in charge of one of the country's largest private property firms, gave some insight into his vision after attending a project update meeting this week.

"There is an incredibly positive feeling flowing through the Australian business community about the enormous opportunity we have to sculpt a very special CBD in Maroochydore," he said.

"With the excitement of the Olympics bid unlocking once-in-a-generation investment opportunities, I'm impressed by the vision from all levels of government, as they scope the true potential for heavy rail, right into the heart of the new Maroochydore CBD.

"There is no doubt heavy rail will be a game-changer and one of the crucial elements, key to making Maroochydore the best-connected CBD."

Renders of the future Maroochydore city centre.
Renders of the future Maroochydore city centre.

 

Mr Walker spoke of the connectivity potential for the CBD, both digital and infrastructure-related.

"When connectivity is perfect - the masterplanned CBD we are creating will be the envy of other cities," he said.

" With the submarine cable delivering the highest levels of data transfer rates in Australia, at up to 18 terabits/second, our cost-efficient, A-Grade office space will be an excellent place to do business."

Walker Corporation was currently carrying out a transformation of the Parramatta CBD, with the $3.2 billion Parramatta Square project and the company boasted a $30 billion development pipeline.

Plane spotters should expect to see more of Mr Walker's plane at Sunshine Coast Airport in future given his enthusiasm for the region's growth, with his jet set to be a welcome sight on the tarmac at the Coast.

