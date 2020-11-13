Bilo students show it pays to be a savvy shopper

Mother with daughter in store of school stationery

STUDENTS from a rural Central Queensland town have demonstrated they are savvy shoppers and reaped the rewards of doing so, being awarded a share of $15,000.

The prize money was awarded to 12 Biloela students via an online virtual ceremony as part of the Office of Fair Trading’s 2020 Buy Smart Program.

The competition, held annually for Queensland students in Years 4 to 12, is the cornerstone

of the Buy Smart program.

It involves students identifying a consumer issue, researching it, and presenting what they have learned in a creative way.

This year, 598 entries were accepted into the competition from 845 students.

Entries included a Bachelorette-inspired video, board games, rap songs, calendars, comic books and TikToks.

The OFT Buy Smart program is an initiative which involves Fair Trading officers providing

information and advice to school students in classes to help them become savvy consumers.

In 2020, more than 6,100 students from 54 schools were involved in the program.

Fair Trading Commissioner Victoria Thomson congratulated another cohort of young

creative minds learning skills that will help them for the rest of their lives.

“We are all consumers so the earlier we become aware of our consumer rights and potential

pitfalls in the marketplace the better,” Ms Thomson said.

“These clever students tackled consumer issues with flair and originality, like buying a first

car, avoiding scammers and navigating the online marketplace.

“The challenges presented by COVID-19 meant that a virtual competition was run this year

which attracted entries from 35 schools located across Queensland, from Mackay to Cairns,

and Biloela to Noosa and the Gold Coast.”

The winners of the competition were announced via a virtual ceremony hosted by the OFT.

There were three competition categories: Years 4–6; Years 7–9 and Years 10–12.

First prize in each category is $500 for the winning entry and $2,000 for their school or community group; second prize is $250 for the winning entry and $1,000 for their school or community group; and third prize is $150 for the winning entry and $500 for their school or community group.

The judges also awarded a total of nine highly commended prizes across all categories worth $50 per entry.

The following Redeemer Lutheran College Biloela students achieved highly commended awards in the Years 7 to 9 category: Aiden Bailey, Zoe Delroy, Samantha Dendle, Kaden

Lower, Charlotte Maas and Jaymie McNamara, Jacinta Bennett, Rebecca Burain, Georgia

Creed, Dakota Johnston, Ella McIntyre and Laney Siegmeier.

Full details of this year’s winning Buy Smart Competition entries are availableHERE.