Friends of the Biloela Tamil family detained on Christmas Island since 2019 have confirmed three-year-old Tharnicaa has been diagnosed with untreated pneumonia.

It's believed the untreated illness led to the youngster's suspected blood infection which in turn led to her and he mother Priya Murugappan being evacuated to Perth Children's Hospital for emergency care.

According to friends of the family, who had lived in Central Queensland's town of Biloela before they were taken into detention, the youngest member of the family of four had been sick for nearly two weeks before she was given adequate medical care.

Tharnicaa with her sister Kopika in hospital on Christmas Island the day before an emergency evacuation to Perth. Picture: Supplied

Biloela residents say Priya had made repeated, rejected requests for hospital care for her daughter, who had temperatures of over 40 degrees.

Tharnicaa, who is the youngest person in Australia's immigration detention system, is reportedly in a stable condition in hospital.

The family have spent two years and 95 days in detention on Christmas Island.

The 'Home to Bilo' website, set up by supporters living in the small central Queensland town, has organised a silent candle lit vigil outside the Perth Children's Hospital to take place tomorrow evening.

Community pressure continues to mount on the government, including Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews, to release the family from detention and allow them to return to live permanently in Biloela.

Originally published as Bilo tot's condition confirmed after island evacuation