Biloela assault victim ‘would have died without medical help’

Roy Michael Yoren Richardson was denied bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Roy Michael Yoren Richardson was denied bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A MAN allegedly attacked by another man at Biloela would have died had it not been for medical intervention, a court has heard.

Roy Micheal Yoren Richardson, 31, appeared in custody in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday where his bail application was heard.

Richardson is charged with grievous bodily harm and burglary stemming from an incident on January 5. Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the prosecution's case was strong.

"The strength of their case against Mr Richardson seems very strong indeed and involves his direct admissions when he was found still standing over the motionless...victim who had suffered significant injuries," Mr Clarke said.

"It is said in the affidavit material to have been fatal had it not been for medical treatment."

The court heard that Richardson had declined a police interview and told them he was angry about property damage caused by the victim.

It heard that Richardson had recorded "an incredibly high" blood alcohol reading of 0.270.

The court was told that police, who opposed bail, were yet to take statements from some witnesses.

"The defendant also has quite a considerable criminal history," Mr Clarke said.

"In my view, the defendant poses an unacceptable risk of either reoffending or interfering with witnesses.

"I'm not satisfied that the (bail) conditions proposed, meet that risk."

Richardson was denied bail and his matters were adjourned to February 19.