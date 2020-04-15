Menu
Australian-born sisters Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa are currently detained on Christmas Island with their parents Priya and Nades.
Biloela family Federal Court ruling expected in days

Nick Gibbs
15th Apr 2020 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
A FEDERAL Court decision that will help determine whether a family from Biloela held in detention can return home will be delivered in days.

Justice Mark Moshinsky is expected to hand down his decision on whether youngest daughter Tharunicaa has a right to apply for a protection visa at 9.30am on Friday.

It is far from the end of the road for the family that have been in detention in Melbourne and Christmas Island for more than two years.

Family friend and campaigner Angela Fredericks said there were pathways for appeal if the family received a negative result, and a positive result would likely mean they were "back to the start" with a right to apply for asylum.

"We're all exhausted, we're all wanting to get on with our lives and for that family that's here in Bilo," she said.

Ms Fredericks speaks with the family every week, and said they were feeling very isolated.

"They don't get their visits anymore or get to go to the rec centre so they're feeling very cooped up," she said.

