Biloela grazier turns hand to children's book

Debbie Graving with her newly released children's book, The Muddle on McFuddle's Farm . Contributed

FILLED WITH crazy animals running around a traditional Aussie farm making all sorts of funny sounds, Biloela woman Debbie Graving has published her own children's book.

"I have been have been writing poems and doing illustrations for years and years,” she said.

"It's only now things have slowed down on the property and the kids have left home, I have time to focus on it more.”

Debbie and her husband John have a rural property running Braford cattle 60kms south-west of Biloela, between Monto and Theodore.

After homeschooling her three children, they have all now grown up Debbie has found herself some spare time.

"I have had a lot of encouragement from everyone, they have just said get out there and do it,” Debbie said.

It wasn't an easy journey for Debbie. Five years ago she was picked up by a publishing company and signed a professional illustrator.

After front some money, things were going ahead until when one day she received a call the company had gone into receivership.

"I sort of crawled into a hole a little bit after that,” she said.

Taking some time off, Debbie eventually found her way back to the drawing board.

One thing led to another and Debbie had found a company to self-publish her book.

"I had terrific help from daughter Hannah, the whole family has helped,” she said.

"We had a few issues with getting the illustrations at enough high-resolution for the book.

"We decided on the fonts ourself, we designed the front cover ourselves.

Debbie was really pleased the book could be printed in Australia on eco-friendly and sustainable paper.

"It was a priority to be made Australia,” she said.

The blurb of the book is "A cunning plan causes chaos and confusion on McFuddle's Farm.. but in that big muddle the animals learn that accepting the differences of others and adapting to change can make life a lot more fun!"

"I had a couple of inspirations, my daughter Tessa is the idea of the animals waking up each morning with different voices,” Debbie said.

"I had a little bantam hen who when we didn't have a rooster she made a rooster call.

"There is a lot of little stories of things happening here around here all the time.

"The animals are based on the animals we have at the property, Moscow.”

As for the illustrations, Debbie hasn't had any formal art training, just "dabbled over the years”.

"It was a struggle at first but once I got into it and saw what I wanted I could get into it,” she said.

With a couple more books up her sleeve planned, Debbie isn't planning on just stopping at one book.

" I just have to sit down and write them,” she said.

Satisfied with her book, Debbie said it was also important to represent rural Australia genuinely.

"I didn't want a book that showed red barns and green paddocks,” she said.

"We have shed, everything is not super green, most of the time it isn't green.

"I just wanted to bring an Australian feel to the book, something a bit of realistic.”

In releasing the book, Debbie has been taken aback with how much "terrific feedback” that has come through.

"I didn't realise I knew so many people,” she said.

"They have just been so good in spreading the word.

"Facebook seems to be one the really getting it out there.

"A couple of people loved that it rhymed, the children got anticipate what was coming up.”