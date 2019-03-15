Biloela Panthers look to a strong start for the season

NEW SEASON: The Biloela Panthers will be out in force determined to start the season well in the Rockhampton Senior Local Rugby League competition.

NEW SEASON: The Biloela Panthers will be out in force determined to start the season well in the Rockhampton Senior Local Rugby League competition. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's kick-off time this Saturday for the Biloela Panthers Rugby League Football Club with a three-game program against Rockhampton side North Chargers.

The Panthers will be out in force determined to start the season well in the Rockhampton Senior Local Rugby League competition.

Club president Pat Barron was optimistic about the teams opening games with the pre-season hard work leading up to it.

"The players have been training well and we might get a couple of imports in to help the A Grade team out,” Barron said.

"We are trying to get Nick Fuller from Newcastle and played in the lower grades there and we have Peter Rogers who is playing for us but trailing for the Capras as well.

"Rogers is a versatile player in forwards who can play from lock to front row and a really good club supporter.”

Club secretary Chloe Stevens said there was a season launch tonight at the rugby league fields on Rainbow Street.

"We will have a fundraising Calcutta where people can bid on the A Grade players from 1 to 13 and the money gets pooled and whoever scores the first try that person wins the prize,” Stevens said.

There will also be the announcing of the captains for each grade, thanking sponsors and meet and greet players.

Stevens said there is an 'Old Boys Club' formed to help support the club.

"It is a group of former players who will be doing fundraising to help the club with costs involved running it,” she said.

A bar will be operating and there will be a $2 sausage sizzle for any hungry patrons.

The Under-20s play at 4pm, Reserves Grade 5.30pm and A Grade 7pm.

Entry for the games are adults $6, high school $3 and children under 12 are free entry.