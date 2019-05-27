Biloela receives $20,000 scholarship to study nutrition

Ebony Urquhart, Biloela, has received a $20,000 scholarship that will help her achieve her dreams of studying nutrition.

A BILOELA student has become the first in Queensland to receive a scholarship from a national charity.

Ebony Urquhart, Biloela State High School Year 9, was awarded with the four-year academic scholarship at the annual Harding Miller Education Foundation's awards night at Sydney Town Hall.

Hundreds of high school students applied for the scholarships across Australia and Ebony was selected as one of the 87 winners for 2019.

Ebony said the scholarship will allow her achieve her dreams and improve her academic results.

"I wish to go to university to study business and diet and nutrition, so I can achieve my goal of owning a successful business catering for those unfortunate enough to have food allergies,” she said.

The Harding Miller Education Foundation is focused on supporting hard working young women with high academic potential.

The scholarship program provides scholarship winners with valuable tools and support to help optimise academic success and achieve their career aspirations.

Scholarship recipients receive new laptops, high speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, subject and career guidance, mentoring and financial support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses

The four year scholarships are awarded to students in Year 9 through to Year 12 with each scholar required to show accountability and commitment throughout the program and is valued at more than $20,000.

The Harding Miller Education Foundation congratulated Ebony on being the first recipient in Queensland.

"At the Harding Miller Education Foundation we are focused on providing talented, hardworking and high-achieving young Australian women with tools, resources and support to help them reach their full potential. Since its launch in 2015 the Harding Miller Education Foundation has supported almost 300 scholarship recipients in NSW and we are thrilled to be expanding in other states this year,” said Executive Director Cara Varian.

"Ebony is very well deserving of the 4-year scholarship and we are sure it will help her achieve success in coming years and put her in a position to fulfil her tertiary education and career aspirations after school.”