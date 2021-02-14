Biloela shoppers terrorised by man’s episode

A man who terrorised shoppers at a rural centre appeared in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Billy Joseph Gellwiler, 29, pleaded guilty to public nuisance before Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and police prosecutor Helen Lane.

On New Year’s Day last year, Biloela police were called to attend Biloela Shopping World on Gladstone Rd after reports of a disturbance.

A court heard shoppers informed centre management about a man in a bathroom banging on walls and doors, talking to himself and exhibiting drug-affected behaviour.

When questioned by police Gellwiler admitted to slapping a wall in the bathroom but said he wasn’t yelling at anyone in particular.

A review of CCTV footage by police confirmed the shoppers’ reports and police issued Gellwiler a notice to appear.

Ms Lane said Gellwiler had previous criminal history of a like nature for public nuisance offences, the latest being in 2015.

In handing down punishment Ms Beckinsale referenced Gellwiler’s concerning criminal history, which continued to grow.

“It is concerning that you keep offending and coming back to court,” she said.

Ms Beckinsale fined Gellwiler $400 and a criminal conviction was recorded.

