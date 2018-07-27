Bilo's young gun has his eyes set on the World Cup

BRIGHT FUTURE: Travis Streeter was awarded the 2018 State Junior Championship Award. He also raised $1400 for the Do it for Dolly Foundation.

SHOOTING: Travis Streeter has one dream - get to the world championships. And it is almost in his reach.

Fourteen-year-old Travis has been receiving high accolades and awards across the nation in trap shooting.

He competed in Townsville last month, where he took home the 2018 Queensland State Junior Sportsmanship Award.

He also made all the double trap teams, winning the junior, senior and overall Queensland Olympic junior double trap champion, Olympic trap open and junior.

In early June, Travis travelled to Brisbane to compete in the International Shooting Sport Federation State Olympic Trap Championships.

There he made State Olympic double trap teams, open and junior as well as becoming Queensland Junior Olympic Double Trap Champion.

He then he qualified to the next part of the ISSF program, the Queensland Olympic Trap Championships, where he was selected for the Queensland Olympic Trap Open and Junior teams to compete in the Nationals Comp in January next year.

Travis will also go on to shoot at the Sydney Cup next month, another step towards World Cup selection.

The Biloela State High School student is juggling all of this sporting commitment while getting through Year 9.

"It's hard but you get through it,” he said.

Travis Streeter is winning his way to the top in trap shooting, taking home wins in junior, senior and open teams. Contributed

He tries to fit in as much practice as he can and is heavily involved with the local Callide Dawson Clay Target Club.

The closest layout in the ISSF form is in Bundaberg, which makes it a bit hard.

He also travels to the Wide Bay region frequently, where his coach, World Cup holder Kevin Perkins, is based.

"He offers a lot of good advice, he tells you what you are doing ... what you need to change,” Travis said.

Even when he is in these state-level competitions, Streeter also competes in open sections, against competitors a lot older than him.

Although it is slightly intimidating he said, you have fun while you are doingit.

"You just go out and worry about yourself and shoot as good as you can,” Travis said.

Solely concentrating on the target is key to winning.

"You just don't think about anything, you just get everything out of your head and focus on that next target that comes out of the trap,” Travis said.

Part of his success has come from his blood.

His dad, Shane, has 84 national medals from back in the day.

"I am not surprised (about my skills), it is in my genes, it came from my dad,” Travis said.

His ultimate dream and goal is to get to the World Cup.

With all of his strong results, it is exciting to think it could be happening.

"Just thinking you have the chance to get there and giving it a go, having fun, meeting new people,” he said.