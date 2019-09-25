Menu
Bin service to be expanded to rural areas

vanessa jarrett
25th Sep 2019 6:00 PM
RESIDENTS of Gracemere and Kabra are at the top of the priority list to get access to the bin collection service.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s waste and recycling team have for months been discussing with the Airport, Water and Waste Committee the possibility of expanding the service to the outerlying rural areas.

A priority list (see factbox) was presented to council on Tuesday and would govern the order of the investigations and the rollout. The areas focused on at this stage are within 1km of the waste-­collection areas surrounding each rural township area.

Once the properties are approved as viable, letters will be sent to each resident informing them of the possibility of receiving the service and providing a form if they would like to opt in.

The fee for the service is $430 per annum and includes weekly 240L waste bin and fortnightly 240L recycle bin collections. The wheelie bins are provided at no extra cost.

