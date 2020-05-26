Bin theft a wheelie low act

The theft of a full recycling bin from a community event has forced Livingstone Shire Council to reassess its security measures.

WHY would someone want to steal a rubbish bin?

The answer invariably lays inside.

While the theft of a bin from last year’s Oktoberfest celebrations at Emu Park may not seem like a big deal, it was akin to stealing from charity.

The bin was full of cans which could have been cashed in for recycling by the Emu Park Lions Club which runs Oktoberfest, in conjunction with the council, as its major fundraising event.

In 2019 the club celebrated its 45th year of dedicated community service, having worked tirelessly to assist local residents, organisations and generally to improve infrastructure on the Capricorn Coast.

In February of this year, Livingstone Shire councillor Glenda Mather went into bat for the club, asking the council what security measures could prevent future bin thefts, not just at Oktoberfest but at other community events.

The council also had a vested interest as Livingstone had previously purchased 40 bin lid tops which support recycling at events, for a tick over $3000.

Last week Cr Mather got a response via a council report which she and her fellow councillors accepted.

The report detailed that at future council-run events, the authority would have staff on patrol to monitor bins, ensuring they remained tidy and were not stolen.

For events run by the public, the council’s events team will ask event organisers to monitor bins and designate someone to look after them.

It is perhaps a sad reflection on society that these measures had to be put in place by the council.

“I guess we can only do what we can do, and hope people are honest,” Cr Mather said.

“Because we do these things at a cost to the ratepayers, for the benefit of the people (community) and to save money for the (not-for-profit) organisations.”

Cr Mather also suggested the council place identification on the lids so that in the event of them being stolen, the culprits could be more easily found.

This suggestion was noted by the relevant council officer.