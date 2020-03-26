Menu
Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

by Bella Fowler
26th Mar 2020 5:19 AM

 

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have shared an intimate snap of their wedding after deciding to get married ahead of strict distancing measures being introduced.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," the happy bride wrote on Instagram.

"There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe.

"We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.

 

View this post on Instagram

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

 

Bindi is shielded by umbrellas. Picture: 7News
Bindi is shielded by umbrellas. Picture: 7News

 

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

Strict rules introduced at midnight on Wednesday means weddings will be limited to no more than five people.

The couple's wedding was live-streamed on 7 News Queensland at Australia Zoo, with a small handful of guests seen at the site via drone footage.

Bindi Irwin was engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

Bindi posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her stunning engagement ring.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

Originally published as Bindi Irwin shares wedding snap

binidi irwin chandler powell coronavirus editors picks

