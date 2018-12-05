Bindi's caretakers transcend race, religion and politics

Bindi Waugh from the Bundjalung tribe. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

BELYNDA (Bindi) Waugh's vibrant acrylic painting Caretakers has been unveiled in Rockhampton and will take pride of place as a banner for James Cook University's new online training site.

Bindi Waugh's Caretakers features on JCU's new GP training website Andrew Rankin

The online initiative is designed to help close the gap in health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

JCU director of GP training, Associate Professor Peta-Ann Teague, said the the website would be a valuable tool to recruit GP registrars to training posts.

"It includes an interactive map detailing the location of all our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander training posts, as well as access to videos of GP registrars who are already working in partnership with communities,” she said.

Assoc Prof Teague paid tribute to the University's cultural mentors in Central Queensland who work with GP registrars to learn how people's history impacts the delivery of effective healthcare services.

"They enable us to provide healthcare in a culturally safe environment for patients, which optimises the opportunity to achieve the best health outcomes,” she said.

Ms Waugh of the Iman and Bundjalung People says the caretakers theme is one she has revisited in her artwork many times.

"The figures in my painting represent Indigenous and non-Indigenous standing together and working together while connecting to Country,” she said.

"Every one of us has the ability and an obligation to be a caretaker.

"It can be something that provides a common ground that will unite us all and it should transcend race, religion and politics.”

Ms Waugh's website features a gallery of her public art works which can be enjoyed around Rockhampton, Biloela, Tannum Sands, Gladstone, Mt Morgan and Wowan.

The National Indigenous Artist of the Year winner has also written a short poem to accompany the artwork:

Side by side, proud and tall

Together we will stand

For we are united in culture

And we are connected by land

And if you were to falter

And if you were to fall

Reach out and take my hand

My strength is also yours