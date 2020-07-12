Menu
A Great White Shark.
News

Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

Janine Watson
12th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
A SHARK biologist has confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack at Wooli Beach yesterday.

The close knit community of Minnie Water has been rocked by the death of 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville.

He was surfing at Wilsons Headland, near Grafton, just before 2.30pm.

This afternoon a NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) shark biologist confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal bite based on photographs from the scene.

Mani suffered a bite to the upper left thigh.

First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

The NSW DPI has extended its sincere condolences to the young man's family and friends.

15-year-old Mani Deville has been described as clever, artistic and individual by friends. Picture: Instagram.
NSW DPI has mobilised the Shark Incident Response Team and deployed SMART drumlins in the area to catch and release any sharks offshore.

Surf Life Saving NSW will conduct sweeps of the area via drone throughout the day.

Beaches in the area have been closed.

All beachgoers are encouraged to download our SharkSmart app and follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter to get the latest information.

