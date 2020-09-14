BIRD ANECDOTES: Capturing the perfect action shot

QUITE often a photo can be missed because something happens so quickly that there is not time either to swing the camera around or to find the subject in the viewfinder.

One problem is that through the lens, it is not always possible to find the subject immediately and it means moving the camera around quickly.

Even then, at times, I have had to take my eye away to check where the bird actually was.

It may not have moved at all but with one eye focusing and the other closed, the bird can be lost from sight.

Re-aiming the lens may have meant the photo that I was after was no longer available.

An example of this could be where a bird has landed in a tree, with something like an insect that it has caught, showing clearly in its beak.

That would have made a great shot but if the aim is a little off and the bird isn’t in the frame when first aimed, it would likely have swallowed its catch by the time the refocusing has been completed.

Similarly if a bird has returned to the nest with food for its young, any delay in taking the photo could result in missing the feeding.

Mostly, photos at the nest can be set up in advance especially if the camera can be placed on a tripod, but it is when the camera is hand held that a delay could occur.

One thing that I’ve always considered a lovely subject is when a water fowl, sits up high on the surface, spreads its wings and quickly shakes off the water before dropping down again. Watching a large group of ducks for such a happening, on law of averages, this seems to happen in a different direction to where you might be looking and the duck is down again too quickly.