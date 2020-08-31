Bird anecdotes: Lagoon a perfect spot to spy Dotterel

IT WAS a beautiful sunny day, crisp and clear atmosphere, ideal for taking photos.

I took my camera and headed up to our Botanical Gardens.

The lagoon is an excellent place to walk from the car park, down to the furthermost end to see what birds are there at that particular time.

I prefer to stay up near the roadway rather than walk along the edge of the water which would send any birds heading away as quickly as they could.

There are some trees situated along the way with some large spaces between some as well.

At one of these, I moved slowly down towards the water as a number of birds were swimming and a Great Egret was foraging nearby.

It seemed a good spot with birds around and some flying past so I sat down to watch and wait.

I spotted a little bird foraging further down from where I was.

At that distance, it looked like a Black Fronted Dotterel which I had photographed previously so I continued to watch the Egret which was moving towards me.

When I checked the Dotterel again, it was much closer so I swung my camera around to have a closer look at it.

To my surprise, I could see that, although it was a Dotterel, it had different markings on its plumage.

The sun was in a great position to show it well, revealing the rosy pink colour on its knees from which it derives its name, Red Kneed Dotterel.

From then on, it became the focus of my attention.

It came along the water’s edge, sometimes running forward a few steps, stopping to stab at the water or mud, then another run or walk.