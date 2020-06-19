Bird anecdotes: Meet the superb Fruit Dove

Like all photographers, I’m always thrilled to get a photo which I think is really special. The photo of the Superb Fruit Doves pictured is one of those photos for me.

Male and female of this species are different in plumage colours with the male standing out because of his bright purple patch on the top of his head.

I was on one of my walks while on holidays at the time of the photo. Fortunately, I was in no great hurry and spent a lot of time standing quietly in one spot to have a better look around. If I had taken only a quick look, I would have surely missed this male sitting on the branch with its baby. I had been standing there a while, surveying as much of the foliage as I could and I am sure I had looked in that area a few times before noticing that something was on the branch. It was sitting perfectly still with not the slightest sign of movement and camouflaged very well with the environment. By moving a little to the side, I had a clearer view and was able to recognise the male Superb Fruit Dove.

My first thought was to get the camera up ready to fire but didn’t do so as that sort of reaction might cause the bird to fly. The interesting thing for me, was that the baby bird seemed barely fledged enough to be out of the nest.

I could only surmise that it may have just moved out on to the branch and the male was sheltering its young by staying close beside it.

I moved very slowly and cautiously and found an even more clear way between the leaves and branches to take a couple of photos. Neither of the doves moved but I was sure the male knew exactly where I was.

After glancing down to check the photos in the back of the camera, I was overjoyed to see the results. I backed away slowly till I was well out of sight and the Doves could feel safe again.