BIRDS AREN'T REAL: New conspiracy takes over Gympie

OPEN YOUR EYES: This "Birds aren't real” sign recently appeared on a pole in Louisa St.

OPEN YOUR EYES: This "Birds aren't real” sign recently appeared on a pole in Louisa St. Troy Jegers

ANOTHER explosive conspiracy theory appears to have gripped the minds of Gympie locals, after flyers bearing the words "Birds Aren't Real" appeared in Louisa St recently.

The notice depicts a pigeon and puts forward the idea that birds are in fact government surveillance drones, while telling readers to "wake up" and directing them to the US-based website birdsarentreal.com.

The US Government extinguished over 12 billion birds between 1959 and 1971, apparently. birdsarentreal.com

The website reveals a "bird brigade" detailing a complex theory that began when the government extinguished "over 12 billion birds between 1959 and 1971".

"Recent surveys have revealed that 99.5 (per cent) of the general public still believe in 'Birds'. I know, I was shocked too. That said, it is our duty as Bird Truthers to remove the blinders from their eyes and welcome them into the light of the truth. Together, we can shift society's perception of what flies above us," the website states under the "Take Action" banner.

Recent surveys have revealed that 99.5% of the general public still believe in "Birds." birdsarentreal.com

The website "quotes" former US president Richard Nixon stating "we needed a way to keep an eye on the American citizens without them knowing".

An image shows fellow former president John F. Kennedy patting a turkey bearing the words "robot bird prototype".

"This bird nightmare makes the Illuminati and JFK conspiracies look like a toddler playing in the Burger King Play Place," the Bird Brigade says.

Interestingly, a savvy social media presence and a range of "Birds Aren't Real" merchandise also appear on the webpage.

Legit conspiracy or humble merch plug? Either way, we want to know. If you're a "Bird Truther" and you'd like to share your story, don't hesitate to come forward.

Anyone wanting to know more about bird-drones can find it online at https://birdsarentreal.com/