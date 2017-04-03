30°
Bird's eye view of major Rockhampton flood

Melanie Plane
| 3rd Apr 2017 1:14 PM
AN EMERGENCY hub has been established at the Rockhampton Heritage Village as flood waters inundate local emergency complexes.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has set up a temporary helicopter base at the venue in preparation for this week's major flood event in Rockhampton, which is expected to peak at 9m tomorrow.

PR and Community Coordinator Kirsty Wooler said RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service had also expanded its capacity ahead of the flood event.

"We have doubled our capacity in preparation for the coming week. There are two RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopters and two crews at the Rockhampton Heritage Village to respond to any emergency tasks that come in,” Ms Wooler said.

"In addition to providing our current aeromedical and search and rescue services we are also on standby to respond to disaster related incidents and retrievals, can assist other emergency service agencies if requested and will be providing an air transfer service between Rockhampton and Gladstone for patients needing to be airlifted to Brisbane.”

The Morning Bulletin understands the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has just been tasked to airlift a patient from a property south east of Theodore, which has been cut off by flood water.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue continues to be available and servicing Central Queensland 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie flood racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rockhampton flood 2017 wildweather

