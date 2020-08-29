Birds of a feather fight cancer together

Keith Ireland and Eric Anderson hold up the new 2021 calendar as they organise calendars to go to outlets in readiness for sales

Keith Ireland and Eric Anderson hold up the new 2021 calendar as they organise calendars to go to outlets in readiness for sales

CENTRAL Queensland bird enthusiasts can now get their Christmas shopping sorted, with the release of that perennial favourite gift, the Bird Calendar, featuring works by photographer Keith Ireland.

This is the 12th calendar in the series, the previous 11 having raised $24,5000 for cancer research.

The beautiful birds presented in this calendar include three excellent flight shots being a kookaburra, Caspian tern and lorikeet.

Birds with babies are swans, cuckoo shrike and Willie Wagtail.

At the nest is a magnificent Wompoo fruit dove, a Nankeen kestrel and blue-faced honeyeaters.

The Bird Calendar for Cancer for 2021 produced by the Rockhampton North Rotary Club is now ready and on sale at a number of outlets as listed below.

In South Rockhampton -

City Printing Works, East St

Green Bros, Alma St

Gunna Do Hardware, Denham St

Daniels Surgical, Alma St;-

Arcade News, East St;

North Rockhampton:

Frenchville Post Office, Dean St

CQ Doctors, Elphinstone St

Camera House, Stockland

SpecSavers, Stockland;

Rotary Clubs of Yeppoon, Theodore, Biloela, Mount Morgan. & Coast Motel, Taranganba;

Or phone 0417362436