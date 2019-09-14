Birdsville to host music icons

Ian Moss from Cold Chisel will perform in Birdsville along with plenty more iconic Aussie acts. (AAP image, John Gass)

Ian Moss from Cold Chisel will perform in Birdsville along with plenty more iconic Aussie acts. (AAP image, John Gass)

TWENTY Australian music greats will perform at arguably the world’s most remote music festival in Outback Queensland.

Paul Kelly, Tim Finn, John Williamson, Ian Moss, Kate Cebrano, Shannon Noll, Dragon, The Radiators, Mi Sex, Wendy Matthews, Glenn Shorrock will hit the stage at the Big Red Sand Dune, 35km west of Birdsville between Tuesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 9 next year.

Collectively, this great line-up of talent has earned more than 25 ARIA Awards and 27 Country Music Awards of Australia Awards.

They’ve also been responsible for some of the country’s most loved hits.

The music festival will be located on the edge of the Simpson Desert, the world’s largest parallel sand dune desert which covers an area of more than 176,000sqm.

All 20 acts will perform in front of ‘Big Red’ which is a 40 metre high sand dune with an amphitheatre vibe.

The event is family-friendly, so it offers camping and concert areas for dogs. Children aged 11 years old or under are free. Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 9am. They can be purchased on www.bigredbash.com.au.

Paul Kelly, Tim Finn, John Williamson, Ian Moss, Kate Cebrano, Shannon Noll, Dragon, The Radiators, Mi Sex, Wendy Matthews, Glenn Shorrock will hit the stage at the Big Red Sand Dune, 35km west of Birdsville between Tuesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 9.

Collectively, this great line-up of talent has earned more than 25 ARIA Awards and 27 Country Music Awards of Australia (CMAA) Awards.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 9am. They can be purchased on www.bigredbash.com.au.