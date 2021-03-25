Birth certificate, school photos found in burnt house

Daniel Boyd Bromilow pleaded not guilty this week in Rockhampton District Court to one count of arson and one of attempted fraud. Pictured leaving Rockhampton courthouse.

A scenes of crime police officer has told a jury what was found underneath a house consumed by fire.

Senior Constable Matthew MacGregor gave evidence this week in the Rockhampton District Court trial of Daniel Boyd Bromilow, who has pleaded not guilty to arson and attempted fraud in relation to a house fire at 6 Naughton St, Wandal, on May 28, 2019.

Naughton St Wandal fire the day after

Senior Constable MacGregor said police allegedly located an empty gun safe, which had been locked but the key was located nearby, underneath the house.

Fire investigator Sergeant Rebecca Bennett had earlier told the court it was hard to lock up the area underneath the house.



Snr Const MacGregor said they also allegedly found three laptops, a brief case containing paperwork, a lighter, pouch of tobacco, a black knife in the freezer part of an unpowered fridge, resumes belonging to Mr Bromilow, three jerry cans, a fire starter and many containers of flammable substances.

Photographs of the items were shown to the court.

Senior Constable MacGregor said a folder of personal documents included what “appeared to be school photos”.

He said Mr Bromilow’s birth certificate was located inside a plastic container.

During cross-examination by defence barrister Michael Labone, Senior Constable MacGregor said two of the three jerry cans were plastic and the other was metal.

He said the metal one was upright, as too was one of the plastic ones while the other was upside down.

Senior Constable MacGregor told the court he did not take samples for possible DNA evidence, but another officer may have.

He also said he did not establish if any occupants smoked tobacco or ask who owned the jerry cans.

The trial continues today.