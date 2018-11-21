Birth rate numbers on track with predicted population growth

LITTLE Charlotte Neale did her bit to boost Central Queensland's burgeoning birth rate when she came into the world on Saturday morning.

She is one of the latest additions to the region which enjoyed a birth rate growth of over 800 in a two year period from 2014 to 2016.

The figures were included in the bi-annual Report from the Chief Health Officer, released last Wednesday.

The Hospital and Health Services Profile for Central Queensland shed light on the regions health services.

The last report, released in 2016, said 2,380 births were recorded in the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services in 2014.

The most recent report shows that number grew by 833 births to 3,213 two years later in 2016.

Despite the report showing a decline in the number of smokers, figures revealed that 17 per cent of women in the CQ HHS region continued to smoke during their pregnancy in 2016, which works out to be 525 women.

In the Central West the birth rate also rose in the years between 2018 and 2016, when the last report was released.

According to those figures, 96 babies were born in the Central West in 2014 and by 2016 it had grown by 35, with 131 babies born that year.

In that area 13 per cent of pregnant women continued to smoke during their term, which is 17 women in the Central West HHS.

With a population growth of 25 per cent expected by 2026, one of the biggest predictions for Queensland, CQ mums are certainly is doing their bit to help population growth.

One new mum who has helped boost numbers is Yeppoon woman Renee Neale.

Ms Neale delivered a beautiful baby girl, Charlotte, on Saturday the 17th of November and said she is ready to take her baby home.

"I can't wait to get her home,” she said.

"That's when all the fun really begins.”