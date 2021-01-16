Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

BIRTHDAY BASH: MP knocked out in nightclub brawl

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
16th Jan 2021 3:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A TOWNSVILLE MP was rushed to hospital after being knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow Tavern while celebrating his birthday.

Labor's Mundingburra MP, Les Walker was rushed to Townsville University Hospital early this morning after a brawl at the Flinders St nightclub.

Queensland Police confirmed it was investigating the assault, allegedly involving two other patrons, which occurred about 1am on Saturday morning.

The fight happened at the Mad Cow Tavern. Photo: Bryan Lynch
The fight happened at the Mad Cow Tavern. Photo: Bryan Lynch

Townsville Criminal Investigation Branch were looking into the incident.

Police and Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, and Mr Walker was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood Mr Walker turned 56 years old on Friday.

Mundingburra MP Les Walker was knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow on Saturday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Mundingburra MP Les Walker was knocked out in a fight at the Mad Cow on Saturday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Mr Walker declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the Townsville Bulletin on Saturday.

Originally published as BIRTHDAY BASH: MP knocked out in nightclub brawl

editors picks fight les walker mundingburra mp politics townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Premium Content CQ’s champion all-rounder heading home for cricket clinic

        Cricket Exciting opportunity for aspiring young female players to learn from Jess Jonassen.

        Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

        Premium Content Motorists warned of temporary lane closures

        Motoring The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs...

        EXPLAINED: Why iconic CQ festival won’t go ahead this year

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why iconic CQ festival won’t go ahead this year

        News ‘It’s devastating for us. Hopefully in 2022, we can come back bigger and...

        UPDATE: Three people in hospital following rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Three people in hospital following rollover

        Breaking It is understood all persons involved suffered minor injuries.