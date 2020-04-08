Birthday boy lands beaut barramundi

BIRTHDAY BARRA: Coronavirus didn't spoil Cayden Hoy's 10th birthday on Monday as he landed this 73cm beauty - his first barramundi catch.

BIRTHDAY BARRA: Coronavirus didn't spoil Cayden Hoy's 10th birthday on Monday as he landed this 73cm beauty - his first barramundi catch.

ROCKHAMPTON youngster Cayden Hoy couldn’t have a party or see his friends for his 10th birthday on ­Monday, so he asked his dad if they could go fishing instead.

Determined not to let the coronavirus situation spoil his milestone, Cayden had a ball catching his first barramundi – a 73cm specimen which will make for a tasty Good Friday dinner.

Not only was it Cayden’s first barra, it was the biggest fish he had ever caught, topping his previous best - a 50cm mackerel.

Cayden’s father Jeffrey, who is on holidays from his role as coaching director at Rockhampton Golf Club, said it was “a proud dad moment.”

“Yeah he couldn’t have a birthday party and he asked if we could still go out in the boat,” Jeffrey said.

“I told him we could ­because the laws still allow us to go out fishing and we wanted to catch a fish so we could eat it for Good Friday.

“We just went down the river.

“We went a fair way down trying to find a bit of cleaner water.”

Cayden hooked the barra on a lure.

“After a couple of hours, he (Cayden) said ‘that’s the best thing ever’ and he just wanted to go home and show everyone,” Jeffrey said.

“It was a proud dad moment seeing your son catch his first barra on his 10th birthday, and all by himself too.”

The beaut barra was not Cayden’s only birthday surprise.

“One of his friends did a dump and run at the front - put a present and balloon at the front door, knocked on the door and bolted,” Jeffrey said.

“So it was a good day.”