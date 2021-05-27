Menu
Birthday Cake
Crime

Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

Kerri-Anne Mesner
27th May 2021 12:00 AM
A man has lost his job after being charged with breaching a domestic violence order because he had his then partner and four children living with him in work-provided accommodation.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on May 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said there was a “no approach the victim” condition in the order.

He said the victim called police on May 7 saying the defendant had called her and told her to pack her stuff and get out of the house.

Mr Fox said police attended and the victim told them she had gone back to the defendant believing “he had learned from his mistakes”.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the defendant, who attended court on his 31st birthday, had been in a relationship with the victim and they had one child together.

She said the defendant had been a stepfather to the victim’s three other children.

Ms Legrady said the defendant lost his job as a result of this charge and had moved to Ipswich to live with his parents.

She said the defendant misunderstood the condition, thinking it only applied if the victim wasn’t living with him.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said people were sick of defendants breaching domestic violence orders.

She ordered the man pay a $500 fine with no conviction recorded and wished him a happy birthday.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

domestic violence offences rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

