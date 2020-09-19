Bistro manager’s bad night on the booze ends in crash

NOT only did Rockhampton Sports Club’s new bistro manager drink-drive, he was involved in a crash.

It got worse.

He only held a Learners’ licence and had no supervisor in the car.

Jack Rowan Corbett, 22, pleaded guilty on September 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving and one of being a Learners’ holder without a supervising driver.

Police prosecutor Jess King said emergency services attended a traffic crash at the corner of Sydney and Victoria Streets, Mackay, at 9.30pm on April 8.

She said Corbett immediately admitted to being at fault in the crash and having consumed alcohol prior to driving.

Corbett had a blood-alcohol content reading of .082.

Defence lawyer Brendon Gimbert said Corbett now had a job as the bistro manager at Rockhampton Sports Club.

He said his client made a poor decision to drive that night after the end of a five-year relationship where he was engaged to his partner, along with losing his job due to COVID-19.

Mr Gimbert said Corbett had support with people willing to take him to and from work.

Corbett was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $550.

Convictions were not recorded.