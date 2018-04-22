Bites, crashes, falls: CQ emergency services to the rescue
THERE was an assortment of reasons why people from around CQ had to dial 000 for assistance over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a two vehicle accident on the Scenic Highway, Lammermoor around 5.50pm yesterday afternoon.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two crews called to the scene and confirmed none of the four occupants of the vehicles were entrapped.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there we no significant injuries and all people involved declined transport to the hospital.
Earlier that afternoon, around 2:20pm, QAS were called to a quad bike accident which occurred at Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara.
The 57-year-old victim sustained a leg injury and was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.
The QAS then responded to emergencies involving animal bites.
A 72-year-old person was bitten on the foot by a snake on Trevally Street, Toolooa at around 3.25pm.
The victim was transported by paramedics to the Gladstone Hospital in an unknown condition.
An hour later in Zilzie, a person at Cocoanut Point Drive received a minor flesh wound from a dog bite.
They were subsequently transported to the Yeppoon Hospital for treatment.