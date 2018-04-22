Bites, crashes, falls: CQ emergency services to the rescue

WEEKEND CALL-OUTS: Emergency services were kept busy over the weekend around CQ.

THERE was an assortment of reasons why people from around CQ had to dial 000 for assistance over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to a two vehicle accident on the Scenic Highway, Lammermoor around 5.50pm yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said two crews called to the scene and confirmed none of the four occupants of the vehicles were entrapped.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said there we no significant injuries and all people involved declined transport to the hospital.

Earlier that afternoon, around 2:20pm, QAS were called to a quad bike accident which occurred at Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara.

The 57-year-old victim sustained a leg injury and was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The QAS then responded to emergencies involving animal bites.

A 72-year-old person was bitten on the foot by a snake on Trevally Street, Toolooa at around 3.25pm.

The victim was transported by paramedics to the Gladstone Hospital in an unknown condition.

An hour later in Zilzie, a person at Cocoanut Point Drive received a minor flesh wound from a dog bite.

They were subsequently transported to the Yeppoon Hospital for treatment.