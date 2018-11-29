BITS need to reverse form slump

CRICKET: It will take hard work and a bit of confidence but BITS A grade captain Terry Sawyer believes the team can turn around the recent form slump in the Frenchville Sports Club Challenge.

Losses to The Glen and Frenchville have set the side back but Sawyer believes they can turn it around by getting back to the basics.

"I know it's a bit cliched but if you take wickets, score runs and put the opposition under pressure you win games," Sawyer said.

In their last two games BITS have not been able to put together a combined effort with bat and ball.

While BITS have a blend of youth and experience, they still need to put batting, bowling and fielding together on game day.

Sawyer said it was hard trying to get a full squad to training due to shifts and they had to take chances whenever they were presented to them.

"When we played Frenchville we batted the whole 40 overs but didn't score enough runs and when we played The Glen we bowled well but didn't bat well," Sawyer said.

"Winning becomes a habit a and if we can put some wins together it will help with the team's confidence."

BITS play Gracemere away on Saturday starting at 10am and Sawyer is already thinking ahead for the game.

"Gracemere are a good, well-drilled side and can make a difference in the field.

"They are up there with Frenchville as a side to beat and The Glen aren't all that far behind either."