Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIT OUT: BITS captain Terry Sawyer.
HIT OUT: BITS captain Terry Sawyer. Mike Richards GLA101118CRIK
Sport

BITS need to reverse form slump

Glen Porteous
by
29th Nov 2018 8:50 PM

CRICKET: It will take hard work and a bit of confidence but BITS A grade captain Terry Sawyer believes the team can turn around the recent form slump in the Frenchville Sports Club Challenge.

Losses to The Glen and Frenchville have set the side back but Sawyer believes they can turn it around by getting back to the basics.

"I know it's a bit cliched but if you take wickets, score runs and put the opposition under pressure you win games," Sawyer said.

In their last two games BITS have not been able to put together a combined effort with bat and ball.

While BITS have a blend of youth and experience, they still need to put batting, bowling and fielding together on game day.

Sawyer said it was hard trying to get a full squad to training due to shifts and they had to take chances whenever they were presented to them.

"When we played Frenchville we batted the whole 40 overs but didn't score enough runs and when we played The Glen we bowled well but didn't bat well," Sawyer said.

"Winning becomes a habit a and if we can put some wins together it will help with the team's confidence."

BITS play Gracemere away on Saturday starting at 10am and Sawyer is already thinking ahead for the game.

"Gracemere are a good, well-drilled side and can make a difference in the field.

"They are up there with Frenchville as a side to beat and The Glen aren't all that far behind either."

More Stories

bits cricket club brothers cricket club frenchville cricket club gracemere cricket club the glen cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Adani: We have finance and are ready to start digging

    premium_icon Adani: We have finance and are ready to start digging

    Breaking Expected job numbers for Rocky confirmed at 750

    He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    premium_icon He's back: Solly's reopens in East street where it all began

    Business Nothing over $5 store opens today in the CBD

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Mayor says fire was too close for comfort

    Breaking Strelow backs firefighting effort as Gracemere saved

    Local Partners