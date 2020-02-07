Bittersweet: How coronavirus is impacting growers

Dominic Doblo bought cherries from Sydney after exports to China were cancelled due to coronavirus.

DOMINIC Doblo is swimming in cherries after an exporting deal with China was scrapped due to the recent wave of coronavirus.

The Rockhampton greengrocer, owner of Doblo’s Farmers Markets, came across a large order of cherries in Sydney that were put on the market after the export to China was cancelled.

Mr Doblo had the cherries sent to his Rockhampton store, selling them at a cheap price of $15.99 a kilo.

However, despite the low price for the small stone fruit, Mr Doblo is worried what export bans could mean for Australian farmers.

“The impact is that growers are going to get less than half the money they would have gotten for sending their produce to China,” he said.

“My point is, people have to look after their local market first before sending to China.”

Mr Doblo said there had been a shortage of cherries in the region for three to four weeks, with buyers across the country struggling to find the fruit for a decent price in three weeks due to exportation to other countries.

“Now cherries are available again,” he said.

“It’s been my argument all along that people should look after their local market before they worry about other markets or export to the rest of the world.

“That means looking after local, Queensland and Australian markets.

“The main issue is you have to prepare for the worst and then you don’t have to face the worst.”

As the citrus season draws near at the end of March, start of April, Mr Doblo raised concerns about what would happen to growers if more exports were scrapped.

“What are they going to do with all this citrus that is usually going to China?” he said.

“This is a wake-up call. It could become a major financial problem if it continues.

“Same with the closure of Pauls. If we look after our local market by buying local and demanding local, there won’t be this problem down the track.”

Mr Doblo said this year, cherries were being grown in Victoria and Tasmania.

He said a positive move would be if Australians started eating more fruit and vegetables to support the growers.

“It would also make people healthier, which could solve a lot of problems,” he said.

