‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

IN HONOUR: Hayley, Sam, Alexander will take steps for Sophie next month.

IN HONOUR: Hayley, Sam, Alexander will take steps for Sophie next month.

“SOPHIE” Saying her daughter’s name is a simple pleasure Rockhampton mum Hayley Minkin doesn’t experience often because she dreads how people will react.

She lost Sophie after pregnancy complications at 20 weeks in May last year and while talking about her daughter at home is part of her every day, talking to others can be awkward.

She said unless people had experienced pregnancy and infant loss, the subject was hard to talk about.

“It’s hard to talk to your own family and friends,” Hayley said.

But those taboo barriers will be demolished by the names of babies no longer with us at the Sands Walk to Remember next month.

The walk part of the event that takes 10-15 minutes in honour of babies no longer with us.

Hayley will lead the second annual walk as a volunteer of the miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death support organisation who provide individualised care “from one bereaved parent to another”.

“Sands are all people who have lost their own children or grandchild,” she said.

At the end of the walk each grieving family member will have the opportunity to take the stage and say the name of the baby they’re missing.

Despite being a volunteer of the organisation herself, there are still times Hayley leans on the words of others in the organisation to lift her up during the most triggering moments.

“For me the most helpful part is knowing they know what you’re going through because they’ve been through it themselves,” she said.

Sands has been there for Hayley and her partner since the start of their journey without Sophie.

The organisation has provided a sympathetic ear, advice and memory boxes to keep their daughter’s memory alive.

For Hayley and her partner Sam, their biggest connection to Sophie is a teddy bear, which holds her ashes.

The small teddy bear will be held tightly to their bodies at the walk next month as they take the steps Sophie will never be able to take.

Hayley urged others to also bring a memento to honour the babies they’re walking in honour of.

While the couple was each other’s support last year, they will have a third family member honouring Sophie next month – her little brother Alexander.

Dressed in a shirt labelled “Sophie’s little brother” the moment will be forever etched in the minds of their parents.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment,” Hayley said.

“As he goes through his milestones you always think how would Sophie do those things.”

Big brother Elijah Rusomeka attended last year with Mum, Sarah and Dad, Christian to honour their little boy Jeremiah.

Hayley said watching siblings honour the lost babies was a touching moment – she urged other walkers to also bring their children.

The October 13, walk will start at 9am at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens near the war memorial with a ceremony children’s activities and sausage sizzle to follow.

Sands is available to provide support through phone, email or Facebook.