Bizarre carpark road rage end with compo payout

A GLADSTONE man has been ordered to pay $500 compensation to a man he beat up in the carpark of a busy shopping centre.

Ross Neville Mark Bird pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of assault after a bizarre road-rage event involving a pedestrian.

The 59-year-old was driving his car through the carpark of a shopping centre when a pedestrian attempted to cross in front of him.

The court heard Bird beeped his horn and pressed down on it, stopping his vehicle next to the pedestrian.

"Don't f---ing cross right in front of my car," Bird shouted, to which the pedestrian replied: "Well what do you want me to do... you nearly hit me, a---hole."

The pair began to verbally argue through the front window of Bird's car when he punched the pedestrian in the head.

The victim stumbled backwards and the pair started pushing each other backwards and forwards.

Bird tried to end the fight by driving away but the victim chased after his car, banging the back window.

Bird stopped the car and the victim reached inside and tried to pull the keys from the ignition.

"I'm going to kill you," Bird said to the man and threw another punch.

The victim ducked and missed the blow but Bird grabbed hold of his chest and landed several hits to the man's face.

Bird got back in his car and tried to drive away but the victim stood in front of the car.

Bird drove the car towards the victim, prompting onlookers to start shouting at the victim to move.

The court heard that after the carpark fight the victim suffered bruising to his face and head, a blood nose and lip.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the offending in January 2018 contained elements of "road rage".

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Bird regretted the incident.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said road rage incidents were "all too prevalent".

Mr Kucks ordered Bird pay the $500 in compensation.

Bird was also sentenced to three months' jail wholly suspended for 12 months, a conviction recorded.