Bizarre deer sighting at popular Rockhampton gardens

A deer in the Lakes Creek area captured by one of Rockhampton Regional Council's surveillance cameras.

YOU may have noticed bright signs around the Kershaw Gardens in North Rockhampton which read: “Caution – deer sighting in Kershaw Gardens – do not approach”.

According to Rockhampton region councillor Ellen Smith, the signs were put up last month after a sighting of a single deer by council staff early one morning.

“No more sightings have been reported since but we’ll keep the signs in place for the moment just in case so that users of the gardens are aware,” Cr Smith said.

“There’s every chance that deer has already now moved on but if there are more consistent sightings in future we’ll look at further monitoring then.”

Deer are known to act erratically when threatened so people are warned not to approach or go looking for the animal in Kershaw Gardens.