Bizarre event leaves CQ residents confused

Biloela photographer Julie Whiley's son alerted her to the cloud funnel before she caught it on camera.

RESIDENTS of a Central Queensland town are struggling to make sense of a "surreal" weather event that drew residents out of their homes with their eyes locked on the skies.

Weather experts at the Bureau of Meteorology, after viewing the stunning footage of the twister-like formation gliding through Biloela's streets, have also been left without a scientific explanation for the bizarre phenomena.

BoM meteorologist Michael Paech said balloons it released at 7am last Tuesday showed limited potential for enough "turning of the winds" to form a twister.

"There's a certain amount of vorticity that the atmosphere could latch onto," he said.

"(But) I would have no explanation for that."

Biloela grandma Irene Carter was "awestruck" after she caught what she believes was a "cloud funnel" in its final moments.

Mrs Carter said, as the footage shows, the cloud funnel was completely silent and there was no wind.

"You know when you watch a movie of a ghost gliding across the floor, the feet not touching the floor, that's what it was like," Mrs Carter said.

"It wasn't twirling. It was gliding.

"You can see on the video that the trees didn't move ... Quiet, no wind, no fair."

Mrs Carter's grandson, on his way home from his job at the meatworks, alerted her husband to the cloud funnel when it was less than a kilometre away from her Kroombit St home.

But she said she was not scared as it advanced on their location to as "close we could have touched it".

"If we were in the house, we wouldn't have known it was there, because there was no noise, nothing to indicate that there was this lovely thing there," she said.

"Then we just watched it disappear.

"I said to my husband, 'if that was a twister it would be ripping roofs off.' It was amongst the houses.

"We were just awestruck."

She said Biloela tends to miss some of Central Queensland's more significant because of the range to its north.

But Mrs Carter, who said she is not religious, felt "just blessed" on this occasion that she had the chance to see the event.

"I just feel privileged that I got to saw it," she said.

"You can interpret (the event) it how you want. You had a grey cloud, and this beautiful white and pink funnel coming down.

"It's definitely mother nature showing her good side. I just felt blessed that we'd actually seen it, because it was a lovely experience."