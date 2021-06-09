Menu
William Simeon John Levi pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of category R weapon. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Bizarre item CQ man used to create a homemade taser

Kristen Booth
9th Jun 2021 2:00 PM
A 24-year-old man created an operational homemade taser, as some sort of science experiment at a Gemfields mining claim.

William Simeon John Levi fronted Emerald Magistrates Court on June 8, after police carried out a search at his Sapphire Central address.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cramp said police searched the address about 1.30pm on May 23 and located a black device covered in red electrical tape, two probes and a button on the side.

When the button was pressed, a large blue spark was created between the probes, resulting in a taser device made by altering an electric fly swatter.

Sergeant Cramp said police also located two glass water pipes, an electric grinder with green residue, a soft drink bottle cut in half with pipe in it and electronic scales.

Levi also produced a bowl containing cannabis and told police he used the utensils that morning to smoke cannabis.

Duty lawyer Kasey Wilson said Levi created the taser device “more or less” as a science experiment, with no sinister reason to use it.

Levi pleaded guilty to possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of category R weapon.

Due to his age and minimal criminal history, he was ordered to a four month good behaviour bond and fined $300.

The convictions were not recorded.

