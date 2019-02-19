Menu
Black Dog Ball and Anglicare. Tash Price, Suzie Christensen, Tracy Watt, Jenny Smith and Vicki Standen.
Black Dog Ball proceeds look to improve youth mental health

Jack Evans
by
19th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
ANGLICARE Central Queensland has committed to reducing the incidence of youth suicide thanks to funds raised from the 2018 Black Dog Ball.

The ball, which was supported by more than 800 guests, generated a donation of $55,000 in support of a new capacity building model which will strengthen communities and connections for future generations.

Anglicare CQ will deliver an intensive three-day suicide prevention train the trainer program which will provide a strength-based, ongoing approach to social support and suicide prevention.

Mental health coordinator Jenny Smith said a community approach to suicide prevention was needed.

"We aim to provide communities, particularly the smaller ones, the understanding and the capacity to respond to suicide risks.

"The train the trainer program will link in to community establishments like employment agencies, bars, tattooists and hairdressers to come and learn how to recognise the risks.

Suzie Christensen, Anglicare's regional manager for CQ said a spike in suicide rates in the Central Highlands had highlighted the need for such a program.

"Huge thanks to the Black Dog Ball committee, they do a great job at raising awareness and reducing stigma,” she said.

"That community is under particular pressure at the moment.

"We will be training people that live in those communities to be able to train others out there.

"The model means you train a group of people, that can then run the same work shop for others themselves.

"You could end up with two or three hundred people that are prepared to provide help or advice.”

Ms Smith and Ms Christensen said the $55,000 dollar donation from Black Dog Ball would be enough to see around 200 people through the program.

Anglicare said any member of the public looking to receive training is asked to pass on their training to at least four others.

Vicky Standen, President of the Black Dog Ball committee said the training program was a timely and much needed service which made the decision to allocate the funds easy.

If this story has raised any issues for you, please contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

