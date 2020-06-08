Black Lives Matter protesters plan to gather in Rockhampton

A PEACEFUL protest will be held in Rockhampton next weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

With the protest to be held on Saturday and hosted by Rock Naidoc and other Rockhampton indigenous organisations, more than 200 locals have indicated on Facebook they will attend – and that number is growing.

Rock Naidoc is calling on Central Queenslanders to show their support in memory of George Floyd and all the people of colour who have lost their lives in police custody in Australia and around the world.

George Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight ­minutes.

The 46-year-old, unarmed African American man told the officers: “I can’t breathe.”

Massive protests were held across the nation last weekend, when thousands of ­Australians called for an end to racism and police brutality.

Brisbane’s Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday attracted a crowd of 30,000, sparking criticism from ­business owners and leaders – some of whom called out the Queensland Government for allowing such a large number to gather in King George Square while restricting clubs, pubs and restaurants to 20 people.

The Rockhampton protest was originally created by Mount Morgan and Gracemere women Shauna Lim and April Jones, before being taken over by Rock Naidoc.

The protest will be held from 1–4pm at a Rockhampton venue to be confirmed later in the week.

Rock Naidoc organisers say the safety of the community and attendees is of priority, with the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing.

The organisation is urging those attending to bring a mask and personal hand sanitiser, practise social distancing by staying 1.5m apart at all times, not to shake hands or hug, and to avoid touching one’s face.

For more information or to express your interest in attending the event, see the “Black Lives Matter – peaceful protest against deaths in custody” page on Facebook.