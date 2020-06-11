Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protest March
Protest March
Politics

Black Lives Matters protesters should be arrested: PM

by Matthew Killoran
11th Jun 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANY new Black Lives Matter protesters should be arrested if they march again this weekend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he warned a second wave of COVID-19 would cost $25 billion.

Earlier, Mr Morrison said protests on the weekend are the "only legitimate real blocker" to more easing of pandemic restrictions and put the "track to recovery at risk".

He made the comments this morning as he prepares for tomorrow's national cabinet meeting where he will discuss the situation with the State Premiers.

 

People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis
People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis

Mr Morrison said limits on attendance at funerals had been "heartbreaking" for him and he wanted to see those lifted, and the health evidence had "pointed towards that".

Going back to church, planes in the air and borders reopening are also on his wish list, but he warned this could be delayed now.

"The rally last weekend is the only legitimate real blocker to this at the moment," Mr Morrison told 2GB.

People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis
People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis

"We really don't know whether these rallies may have caused outbreaks."

He said his health advice was to delay lifting restrictions for at least a week.

"We know in other countries these kinds of rallies, there have been other outbreaks," he said.

"They have put the whole track back to recovery at risk."

He urged people against taking part in further rallies, saying it would be "absolutely unacceptable".

But in good news, the Prime Minister said if there was no new outbreak, restrictions will be eased with an "unqualified yes".

Mr Morrison said he respected the motive of the initial rally, but said it had been "hijacked" by far-left causes.

 

He again warned the mass protests had risked Australia's progress in beating COVID-19, saying if a second wave occured it would be a $25 billion blow to the national economy.

"People wanting to take this further this weekend are show great disrespect to their fellow Australians," Mr Morrison told 3AW.

He said protesters who went out again, despite the warnings, should be arrested.

"We can't have a double standard here. It's about people pushing a whole bunch of other barrows now," he said.

"People showing up at a rally this weekend are show great disrespect to their neighbours.

Mr Morrison gave an "unqualified yes" when asked if restrictions would be eased further if there was not new outbreak as a result of the first rally.

"The only reason that would be the case is because so many Australians made sacrifices," he said.

Without those sacrifices he said the rally would have been "an absolute certainty" to cause further outbreaks.

 

People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis
People gather for the Black Lives Matter rally in King George Square on Saturday. Picture: Peter Wallis

Originally published as Black Lives Matters protesters should be arrested: PM

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter coronavirus editors picks politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PROGRESS: Exciting new project takes shape in Rocky CBD

        premium_icon PROGRESS: Exciting new project takes shape in Rocky CBD

        News Renovation works are now half way finished and received the Premier’s approval on Wednesday.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:07 PM
        FIRST LOOK: New plans revealed for popular CQ plaza

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: New plans revealed for popular CQ plaza

        Business New development one of many planned for centre’s future.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
        HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

        premium_icon HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

        Motoring Some cars to go to market are 2020 models have less than 10kms on the clock. See...

        Driver does a runner after slamming into power pole in Rocky

        premium_icon Driver does a runner after slamming into power pole in Rocky

        Breaking Residents in nearby areas took to social media stating a loud bang was heard...