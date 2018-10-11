Black lung being dealt with: State Government

MORE than $9 million is being invested this year to complete broad-ranging reforms to protect Queensland coal miners from mine dust lung diseases like black lung according to the State Government.

Responding to the article published in The Daily Mercury on Wednesday, Mines Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the funds would finalise major changes to protect current miners, and look after miners already affected.

"The Palaszczuk Government continues three years of work already with industry, unions, and medicos to drive a suite of coal mine health and safety reforms," he said.

"These reforms have transformed protection, detection and the safety net for current and former workers.

"Our focus has firmly been on eradicating this insidious disease that does not belong in the 21st century."

Reforms already in place include:

Tighter controls on mine dust levels, with the allowable level down 0.3 micrograms per cubic metre to 2.5mg/m3 per eight-hour period

Compulsory health assessments for all coal mine workers when they enter the industry, while they are working, and when they retire

Two checks of coal miners' compulsory chest X-rays; one by an Australian radiologist and a second by US-based experts.

New training courses for the doctors who do the miners' health assessments and for the radiologists who check the X-rays

A register of appropriately qualified and experienced doctors, spirometry practitioners and X-ray imaging clinics to offer health services to coal miners.

Compulsory publication of all coal mines' respirable dust monitoring results every three months.

As well, changes to workers' compensation include:

Making it easier for former coal workers with concerns to get a medical examination.

Allowing workers with black lung to re-open their compensation claims to get another lump sum payment if their disease worsens.

The $9 million to be invested this year is the final instalment of $25 million set aside just over a year ago.

"My department will audit the medical practitioners and facilities that miners rely on to make sure that everything and everyone complies with the new requirements," he said.

Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert was a member of a Parliamentary Select Committee that held a public inquiry into black lung last year.

"Mackay has long been a coal mining community and health and safety of miners is an issue close to our region's heart," she said.

"Almost everyone in this area has a coal miner who's a friend, a family member or a neighbour, and we have all welcomed the protections that our government has rolled out to protect our miners," she said.

"I urge any miners with health concerns to talk to their general practitioner, and ask family members and friends to also encourage miners to talk to their doctors ."