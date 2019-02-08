Black lung victims seek funds as lives turned 'upside down'

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Victims and members of Mine Dust Victims Group take a stand outside Michelle Landry's office.

TIM Trewin was only 35 years old when he was diagnosed with black lung, and like 84 other confirmed cases in Queensland, his life has been turned upside down.

"My compensation case has been closed which has forced me to resign,” he said.

"I have to move because I'm still residing in a mining town. When the support stops, your whole life stops.”

Two years ago later, Mr Trewin and his family have felt the strain of his disease mentally, emotionally and financially.

"I've been an underground coal miner all my life and I have no other trade to fall back on. I've applied for 18 jobs but once they know you have a lung condition, they become sheepish on employing you,” he said.

"The future looks bleak. There's a lot of uncertainty. We don't really know what to do.

"We're not asking for much, just some support to help future victims and show support.”

Emotions were high Friday morning as Mine Dust Victims Group launched a campaign supporting victimsat Michelle Landry's office.

After decades of silence from the companies, those affected are taking a stand and demanding that local politicians put the pressure on the coal industry to begin a levy and enforce proper standards and regulations.

One of the group's organisers, Arch Tudehope, said after attempting to meet with Ms Landry, he was given a meeting date on February 26th.

"We're trying to establish a fund that's funded buy a levy by the coal companies of 1c per tonne per week,” he said.

"That fund would go towards supporting the victims. There are 280 others who are suspected to be victims but haven't been confirmed yet and are going through the final stages of their medical.

"There are a lot of people in Queensland getting zero support from the companies, so we're asking for a modest levy.”

In America coal companies are paying $1.10USD per tonne per year to the victims of Black Lung.

"That's roughly $1.50AUD. We're asking for a modest 1c,” he said.

"The victims are the important people in all of this. These are serious problems they are going through.”

Letters were sent to many companies and only two have replied to the group.

"They basically told us to get lost,” Keith Stoddart said.

After 30 years underground, Mr Stoddart experienced chest pain through one of his lungs.

An x-ray and CAT scan showed modules and scarring, so he paid $450 for a left lung biopsy. After a biopsy of his right lung, he was told he had black lung.

"Since then, I've lost my job in the mines, and been kicked out of my house. I was lucky I had a house to go to,” Mr Stoddart said.

"$100 on pills and things a month, and I spend $150 every time I see the specialist.

"All the trips and all the trips coming have been financially stressful on me and my wife. It turned my whole life upside down.

"I love coal mining. I had every intention to work until I was over 70. I have a son and good mates in mining and none know how safe they'll be in the future.”

Mr Stoddart was always active but now struggles to talk from shortness of breath, do any strenuous activity or mow his lawn. His condition is worsening.

"It's very depressing. I can't really do anything,” he said.

"My lungs are that bad, if I get wet or a cold I get a lung infection and start coughing up blood.

"I'll have a week in hospital and be put on antibiotics. I've had four trips to the hospital in the last three years. My life isn't looking good.

"It's very disappointing. My bosses would've said I was one of their number one blokes but when I was diagnosed, I was just another number.”

Stephen Mellor was diagnosed two years ago, and wants to help others avoid a "long, slow and painful death”.

"We're sick and tired of being ignored and silenced by the mining companies and shunted away,” he said.

"They've left us high and dry with medical bills and everything. We're going through so much trauma.

"It's a terrible road and we want to stop anyone else going down it. They treat us like we're not human.

"I was underground for 12 years. The day you're diagnosed, your life changes forever.”

Mr Mellor is also out of a job and out of pocket for flights to Brisbane to visit a black lung specialist.

"It's hard to find employment when you have a disease that little is known about,” he said.

"If the mines hadn't covered it up years ago I think we would've been on top of it like every other country with coal mines.

"They know they have the disease and they do things to prevent people getting it. But here in Australia we're still saying we don't have it and we're treated like it's our fault.”

The group said many victims are being told the disease is caused by smoking, however some of them have never smoked.

"The hard part is convincing doctors this disease exists in this country,” Mr Mellor said.

Allan White worked in the mines for 46 years and retired in 2006. After a heart operation in 2011, doctors discovered something on his lungs.

"I sent my x-rays to a specialist from America, Dr Cohen,” Mr White said.

Since being diagnosed, Mr White has struggled to find doctors who will treat him for the disease.

"When my levels go down probably next week, I'll have to go on oxygen,” he said.

"The money these companies made out of us over the years, it's not unfair to ask for 1c.”

Ms Landry's office was contacted for comment late this afternoon.