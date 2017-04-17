Black Magic makes history with back-to-back titles

HAT-TRICK HERO: Black Magic's John Filipo scored a hat-trick in his team's 20-point grand final win over Mission Murris United at the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival at Browne Park on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Black Magic played its way into the history books with its dynamic win at the Warba Wangaranya Rugby League Carnival on Sunday.

It became the first team in the 10 years of the event (formerly known as the Reconciliation Carnival) to win back-to-back men's titles.

The Highlanders claimed the women's title with an impressive 20-6 win over the Emu Park Emus.

The Matt Jarvis-led Black Magic defeated Mission Murris United 36-16 in an exciting grand final that produced scintillating attack and bone-crunching defence.

The enthusiastic crowd that turned out at Browne Park was treated to 11 four-pointers scored in the 60-minute extravaganza.

The two teams went try for try in the opening half before a double in the space of three minutes from John Filipo in the latter stages had Black Magic leading 16-8 at the break.

The Mission Murris signalled their intentions early in the second half with Colridge Dabah crossing just two minutes in to narrow the gap to four points.

But Black Magic responded with three more tries, including a double to player of the carnival Bailey Butler, to jump out to a 30-12 lead.

The Mission Murris continued to push for points but time was against them. They were rewarded when Les Brown crossed out wide with just four minutes to go.

Fittingly, it was Black Magic who completed the scoring with a third try to the flying Filipo with just two minutes on the clock.

Jarvis applauded the performance of his team who managed to get over the top of a determined and talented opposition.

"The boys played well. We knew the Mission Murris would turn up, they played good footy all weekend,” he said after the final.

"They were tough, they stuck it to us the whole game so full credit to them.

"We knew we just had to grind it out and we ended up doing it.”

Jarvis said it was a fantastic team effort but he paid tribute to Filipo who is returning from injury, barnstorming Butler and classy centre Nathan Bassani.

He was elated that Black Magic was the first team to win consecutive titles in such a hotly contested competition.

"Last year it was great when we first won it. We've been in the carnival for the last seven, eight years now and it's a real honour to go back-to-back,” he said.

"It's a great carnival and it's all about everyone coming together to enjoy a good weekend of football.

"I hope it's bigger and better next year.

"We'll be here and hopefully we can make it three out of three. We'll be working hard for it.”